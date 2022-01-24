While fourth-quarter earnings have so far in aggregate beat expectations, concerns about margins and outlooks, first by U.S. banks, introduced some caution that profitability will be hurt by labour and other expenses, Kourkafas said.

All 11 major sectors on the TSX were down most of the day, but technology, consumer staples, consumer discretionary and health care ended Monday positive.

Technology climbed 1.8 per cent as Shopify Inc. ended up seven per cent after losing as much as 10.8 per cent earlier in the day. Even with the gain Monday, the Ottawa-based e-commerce company is down nearly 32 per cent so far in 2022 and 47 per off its high.

Energy was the biggest laggard, dropping 1.5 per cent as crude oil prices fell. Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. and Suncor Energy Inc. lost 4.0 and 2.6 per cent, respectively.

The March crude oil contract was down US$1.83 at US$83.31 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 9.3 cents at US$3.88 per mmBTU.

Some investors probably took some profits after oil prices had surged over several weeks and were up 70 per cent in one year, Kourkafas said.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.01 cents US compared with 79.71 cents US on Friday.

Materials fell 0.8 per cent even though gold prices rose as a safe haven amid high inflation and geopolitical uncertainty.

The February gold contract was up US$9.90 at US$1,841.70 an ounce and the March copper contract dropped 11.2 cents to US$4.41 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP, TSX:TOU, TSX:SU, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press