Canadian, U.S. stock markets start the week down

TORONTO — Canadian and U.S. stock markets started the week on a downward trajectory, with losses posted across nearly all sectors in mid-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index sank 508.08 points at 20,113.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average plunged 602.82 points at 33,662.55. The S&P 500 index dropped 102.95 points at 4,294.99, while the Nasdaq composite fell 379.70 points at 13,389.22.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.92 cents US compared with 79.71 cents US on Friday.