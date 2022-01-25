S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points

TORONTO — Losses in the technology sector weighed on Canada's main stock index as it fell more than 200 points in late-morning trading and U.S. stock markets also retreated.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 208.70 points at 20,362.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 358.58 points at 34,005.92. The S&P 500 index was down 77.15 points at 4,332.98, while the Nasdaq composite was down 368.09 points at 13,487.04.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.11 cents US compared with 79.01 cents US on Monday.