Review - 2022 Hyundai Kona N Line

At least the N Line is the only trim level to receive the Kona’s larger engine. In this case it’s a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder that pumps out 195 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, a considerable increase over the base model’s naturally aspirated 2.0-litre unit (147 hp / 132 lb-ft).

That engine is mated to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission as well as all-wheel drive, a feature not offered on the high-performance Kona N. And no, in case you’re wondering, the N Line doesn’t get any suspension, chassis, or brake upgrades.

But that doesn’t prevent it from being enjoyable to flog around on a winding road. The Kona 1.6T has always been a peppy subcompact crossover, one that drives and performs more like a top-heavy hatchback than an actual utility vehicle. There’s appreciable compliance from the suspension on beaten roads and quick steering, but the damping does always remain a tad too firm, yielding to a bumpy ride. Younger, more sport-oriented drivers should love it. Young families, perhaps not.

There’s also good power from the turbocharged engine, especially down low in the rev range where most of the torque is generated. While I continue to be annoyed by this drivetrain’s turbo lag and transmission delays, once it gets up and goes, the Kona N Line’s acceleration is more than decent.

Odd Equipment Layout

Since the N Line sits at the top of the Kona lineup, it comes rather well equipped for the price, with things like heated seats, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, just to name a few. But it’s also sadly missing out on important features.

Things like a sunroof or a wireless charging pod are only available if one selects the overly expensive $5,600 Ultimate package. Opting for it boosts the Kona N Line’s price tag to near Mazda CX-30 Turbo territory, but without the added benefits of more power and better handling.

And while the Kona’s overall cabin presentation is well executed, with updated materials and styling, this vehicle is starting to show its age. Remember, the Kona is already heading into its fourth production year. Even when it was all new in 2018, I got on its case for having some low rent cabin materials in certain areas. Sadly, these cheap plastics are still there, and they stick out like a sore thumb.

Finally, while we appreciate the Kona’s cheerful looks, fun spirit, and punchy powertrain, its rear seating area remains on the small side, especially for tall passengers who may find leg and head clearance somewhat of a squeeze.

It’s the same story for cargo. With 1,274 litres of available room when the rear seatbacks are folded flat, the little Kona is sadly outpaced by segment leaders like the Nissan Qashqai (1,730 liters) and even its own corporate cousin, the Kia Seltos (1,778 litres).

We say if you’re interested in a Kona N Line, stick with the standard model, and forget the Ultimate Package. Sacrificing a few options in the name of a sporty look is the only way it’ll be worth you hard earned money. Yes, there’s a lot of competition in this space, and there are better alternatives but few subcompact crossovers come with the Kona N Line’s lively spirit and cool looks.

