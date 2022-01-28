Quirky landmarks, vintage fashion and Canada’s ‘sweetest bakery’: Find these gems in and around Hastings County, Ont.

Driving through the village of Stirling, Ont., 25 minutes north of Belleville, you’ll go past one traffic light, the Gay Lea butter company, and a handful of unique businesses in the main thoroughfare, from an antique store to a retro candy emporium. Not much here, you might think while passing through the town.

But the real appeal of this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it community is that it’s central to several distinctive attractions, which I discovered after moving to Stirling last summer. For your future road tripping, here are six places to check out in and around Hastings County.

(Both regional travel guidelines and access to specific places can change quickly; always check official updates before you go.)

For a farm tour: Ontario Water Buffalo Co./The Buff Stuff Store (3346 Stirling Marmora Rd., Stirling)

At the only Ontario water buffalo farm allowing self-guided tours (free but book in advance), order a creamy, made-in-house gelato before greeting one of the 1,000-pound creatures over the fence. Owner Lori Smith says the friendly animals, typically found in Asia, are the “biggest attraction” here, though you’ll also find handcrafted goods, like moisturizing water buffalo milk soap.

For a scenic trailhead: Marmoraton Mine (Marmora Mine Rd., Marmora)

If you love hopping on a snowmobile in the winter or an ATV in the summer, this former mine site is a great place to meet up and start exploring the four-season, 156-kilometre Hastings Heritage Trail. The open iron mine pit itself is also a sight, if you’re fascinated by local relics: Abandoned since 1978, it measures 2,800 by 1,500 feet, and is now filled with turquoise water 700 feet deep. A fenced-in lookout point provides a safe area to see its magnitude. Though you may be tempted, swimming is not allowed.

For a taste of France: L’Auberge de France (304 Front St., Belleville)

Pretend you’re in Paris with one bite of L’Auberge’s double-baked, frangipane-filled almond croissant, handmade by French chef Jean-Marc Salvagno, owner of this gourmet shop/boulangerie/bistro. His croissants take four days to make, culminating on Fridays, when he stays up all night baking anywhere from 500 to 1,500 brie, almond and butter croissants and other French pastries, ready for brisk Saturday morning sales. This little slice of France, which also sells imported cheese and wine, has been a Belleville staple for 15 years.

For vintage fashion: Boretski Gallery (300 Front St., Belleville)