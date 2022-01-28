This detached Toronto home under $1M hasn’t sold in 45 days. Why?

“The market has gotten hotter since then. It’s a similar-sized home with all the sort of same features. What can be the problem?” said Litchmore.

Litchmore mentions that buyers tend to avoid homes that don’t have high interest in the first few days and with this place being on the market for so long, they could think something is wrong here. It’s why he urges people to go visit as it maybe become apparent on why it hasn’t sold as of yet.

“At this point, it’s possible the seller would negotiate a bit. You might be able to get it just slightly below asking,” said Litchmore. “But knowing how the market is, they don’t have to. If they’re in no rush to sell then they don’t have to negotiate.”

On the listing, the sellers provide a layout of the property and Litchmore says that may be a gift or a curse. Some might like that they’re getting a sense of what the home looks like but others could see it being too small and lose interest.

Despite that, Litchmore thinks the market is hot enough that someone will eventually come in and be willing to purchase the bungalow. The home last sold back in 2016 for $552,500.

“The right renovations seem to have been done, the flooring looks really good and the kitchen looks nice enough. There’s no work to be done here.“

Tips to finding a place like this: Litchmore says this place is ideal for those that are okay with not living too close to the downtown core, but still have transit routes to head down there whenever you please.

“Scarborough is bigger than most of these other places in the city. There’s a lot of freehold homes, so not condos and no buildings,” said Litchmore.

He also advises people to look into properties currently on the market for weeks because that’s where the deals are.

Libaan Osman is a Toronto-based digital producer for the Star. Reach him via email: losman@thestar.ca