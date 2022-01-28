REVIEW - 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X

The new Nissan Frontier, which gets a thorough makeover for 2022, is a great looking pickup truck. More than one person stopped to tell me that. Someone even told me it was his “dream” truck.

Part of this might have to do with the resurgence of the smaller pickup, with a less intimidating size and efficiency advantage causing many to rethink how much truck they actually need.

New rectangular headlamps wrap around into the fenders and are complemented by running lights that give the Frontier a robot-chic look. The large blocky grille looks like a slab of granite and the telltale red tow hooks sprouting out from under the bumper are the now universal sign of off-road readiness. Add in some sweet new colours like my testers Boulder grey, or the new Tactical green, or Baja storm and you have a genuine looker.

Most of the hardware underneath, including the frame, is largely carried over from the last Frontier, which made its debut over 16 years ago. Such old bones must surely feel outdated, and in some ways it does, but extensive updates keep this new Frontier relevant in 2022.

This might be one of the last vehicles on the road to use a hydraulic steering rack and because it’s essentially your main conduit to the road, much of the old school feel comes directly from there. It’s been re-tuned and given a faster ratio for better steering response and you get a fair bit of feedback through the thick rim, but it takes too much effort to turn, especially at low speeds.

Nissan also added hydraulic cab mounts to quell vibrations, urethane jounce bumpers for a smoother ride, and thicker front and rear sway bars for added control.

The only powertrain is a 3.8-litre V6 connected to a new 9-speed automatic transmission. Its 310 hp is best-in-class and gets sent to the rear wheels by default. All Frontiers sold here are equipped with a shift-on-the-fly 4WD system with an electronically controlled part-time transfer case. A twist of a knob on the dashboard will engage either 4HI or 4LO. Since this is a mechanical system, these modes should only be used in low traction situations, like snow-covered roads or an off-road trail. PRO-4X models get a rear locker for even rougher terrain, and all Frontiers are equipped with Hill Descent control

There are three trim grades: S, SV and PRO-4X as well as two bed sizes, and two different cab sizes. King Cabs come with a six-foot bed, and the Crew Cabs get a five-foot bed unless you get the Crew Cab SV, which also gets a six-foot bed. When properly equipped a Frontier has a payload rating of 649 kg (1,430 lbs) and can tow a maximum of 2,944 kg (6,490 lbs). A Toyota Tacoma can only handle 583 kg (1,285 lbs) of payload but its tow rating at 2,948 kg (6,500 lbs) is a tiny bit higher. Ford’s Ranger outclasses both of them with a max tow rating of 3,402 kg (7,500 lbs) and a 748 kg (1,650 lbs) payload.