5 genius hair tips we learned from Jonathan Van Ness

One of the star products in the JVN line is the Complete Instant Recovery Leave-In Serum, which Van Ness describes as a “porosity equalizer.” Qu’est-ce que c’est, you ask? “Our hair grows about a quarter of an inch a month, so the hair near your roots is like a newborn baby, the hair under that is a toddler, then you move into the teenage and adult stages, and finally the hair at your ends is basically geriatric — it’s been around a long time,” explains Van Ness. This means that the hair has different porosity levels from roots to tips, which affects how it looks as well as how it responds to products and styling tools. For strands that are silky and shiny all over, you need to balance out that porosity before you style. “It’s the first step,” he says of this serum in a jar (most of his products are housed in infinitely recyclable glass or aluminum). It banks on niacinamide and hemi-squalane — the line’s hero ingredient, which is superior to silicone and responsibly sourced from sugarcane rather than sharks — to smooth and soften. Van Ness likes to use it in myriad ways: as a blow-dry primer (it also protects against heat), as a smoothing cream when slicking back hair or as a touch-up product to nix frizz.

Adapt your heating tool technique to your hair type

Hair tools shouldn’t be used the same way on all hair, says Van Ness. Tailoring your technique to your specific hair type is not only going to prevent unnecessary damage, it’s also going to ensure the longevity of your hairstyle. For example, when creating waves or curls on himself, Van Ness likes to first run his curling iron along the entire section he’s working on to heat it up from root to tip before wrapping it around the barrel. That’s because his hair is thick and naturally curly and can hold a style well. By heating up the whole piece of hair, he finds he gets a more defined and uniform curl pattern. But he wouldn’t employ this trick on someone with, say, super fine straight hair that doesn’t hold a curl well. “With hair like that, you kind of only get one shot to set the hair, so you don’t want to first tell it to be flat.” And very important: No matter your hair type, always apply a thermal protectant product before using any kind of heating tool.

Greasy roots can be a good thing

“Your hair likes it; your hair likes the oil that your scalp produces,” says the pro. So sometimes, a day or two after washing his hair, when the roots start getting a bit greasy, he’ll grab a hair dryer and blow-dry that sebum into his lengths, rather than cancelling the oil with a dry shampoo. “It makes the texture so much nicer and also makes the hair shinier, especially if you have hair that’s dryer,” he explains. That said, if your scalp is starting to get itchy or your hair’s gotten to the point where blow-drying the oil in just won’t cut it, it’s probably time to wash it. For that, Van Ness is particularly fond of his Embody shampoo, a formula that increases body and volume, while weightlessly hydrating with aloe leaf juice and hemi-squalane. It’s also got caffeine to “perk up your hair follicles” and bamboo, which is rich in silica, to absorb excess oil on your scalp. “So it makes your blow-dry or air-dried style last longer.” Another thing to consider is that if your hair has grown past a certain point, those wonderful oils your scalp produces likely won’t make it all the way down to your lengths and ends. That’s where something like the JVN Complete Nourishing Shine Drops come in. The featherlight oil leaves a silky, glossy finish without weighing hair down. “It just instantly enhances shine and helps to smooth down any dead ends in your life.”

