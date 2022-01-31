Broad gains lift S&P/TSX composite to start week

TORONTO — Broad gains helped Canada's main stock index rise close to 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were also up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 198.66 points at 20,940.41 as energy, tech and financials rose.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.19 points at 34,733.66. The S&P 500 index was up 29.72 points at 4,461.57, while the Nasdaq composite was up 247.77 points at 14,018.34.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.63 cents US compared with 78.30 cents US on Friday.