"I would say that the TSX has an easier path to outperforming the U.S. this year given the starting valuation and the composition."

Energy and materials led the TSX on Tuesday.

Energy climbed 3.6 per cent even though crude oil prices rose slightly and natural gas prices dropped.

The March crude oil contract was up five cents at US$88.20 per barrel after reaching a high of US$88.87 and the March natural gas contract was down 12.3 cents at US$4.75 per mmBTU.

Energy companies are generating so much excess free cash flow that more money will be returned to shareholders, which will increase valuations, Jerusalim said.

Imperial Oil boosted its quarterly dividend 26 per cent after posting strong fourth-quarter results on Tuesday. Its shares climbed 5.4 per cent.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.78 cents US compared with 78.62 cents US on Monday.

Materials increased 1.7 per cent as gold prices move higher. Osisko Mining Inc. increased eight per cent.

The April gold contract was up US$5.10 at US$1,801.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up nearly 11 cents at US$4.43 a pound.

Nutrien Inc. shares climbed 4.5 per cent after the potash company indicated it was able to increase supply if sanctions are imposed on Russia following an incursion into Ukraine.

The heavyweight financials sector increased about one per cent with shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank up 1.7 per cent.

Air Canada shares increased 3.5 per cent to help industrials while Spin Master shares surged 12.7 per cent after posting strong quarterly results to help consumer discretionary.

Utilities and telecommunications and technology were the lone laggards on the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC, TSX:TOY, TSX:NTR, TSX:OSK, TSX:IMO, TSX:TD, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press