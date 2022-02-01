Energy sector helps lift S&P/TSX composite

TORONTO — Strength in the energy sector helped Canada's main stock index rise in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 96.35 points at 21,194.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 26.10 points at 35,157.96. The S&P 500 index was down 1.78 points at 4,513.77, while the Nasdaq composite was up 16.56 points at 14,256.44.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.80 cents US compared with 78.62 cents US on Monday.