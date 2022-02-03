S&P/TSX composite and U.S. stock markets down

Technology was the biggest laggard among 10 sectors on the TSX that fell. Shares of Shopify Inc. lost 8.4 per cent while Lightspeed Commerce Inc. was down 4.0 per cent.

The prospect of rising interest rates and an increase in bond yields are added headwinds for the sector that thrived during the pandemic as more people worked from home. High growth pushed up company valuations so high. But as growth slows there's rapid downward adjustments on value.

Health care, industrials, consumer discretionary and materials were among the biggest losers on the day.

Health care dropped 3.3 per cent as cannabis producers fell with Aurora Cannabis Inc. off 6.9 per cent.

Lower metals prices hurt the materials sectors as shares of Centerra Gold Inc. decreased 5.3 per cent and Osisko Mining Inc. was 4.5 per cent lower.

The April gold contract was down US$6.20 at US$1,804.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 2.5 cents at US$4.47 a pound.

Energy also fell even though crude oil surpassed US$90 a barrel as natural gas prices dropped.

The March crude oil contract was up US$2.01 at US$90.27 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 61.3 cents at US$4.89 per mmBTU.

A strong run-up in oil prices has improved the profitability of producers and prompted some investors to crystallize profits, Chopra said.

Suncor Energy Inc. shares dropped 3.5 per cent even though the Calgary-based producer beat expectations by earning $1.53 billion in the fourth quarter with revenues surging 68 per cent to $11.1 billion.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.87 cents US compared with 78.88 cents US on Wednesday.

Telecommunications was the lone sector to be up on the day. It climbed with Telus Corp. and BCE Inc. each up about one per cent after the parent company of Bell Canada raised its dividend on improved quarterly results.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE, TSX:T, TSX:SU, TSX:ACB, TSX:SHOP, TSX:LSPD, TSX:CG, TSX:OSK, TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press