Pretend you’re a posh royal at this new hotel in the English countryside, just an hour outside London

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

A regal escape to the English countryside awaits at the new Fairmont Windsor Park, which started welcoming guests last month an hour outside Central London (and just 20 minutes from Heathrow Airport).

The backstory: One glance at the grand exterior, inspired by traditional Jacobean architecture, and you may assume this is a manor worthy of being featured on “Downton Abbey.” Reality isn’t too far off: the building was formerly a private home known as Heath Lodge in the early 19th century, and sits on 40 acres of perfectly manicured greenery. It’s also set beside Windsor Great Park, a sprawling, 4,800-acre destination with a long royal heritage.

The space: There are 200 rooms and suites (from $847), ranging from 269 to 2,228 square feet. They’re all posh and sophisticated, but not in a way that feels stuffy, and feature floral wallpaper, leather bedroom benches, wood and marble-topped nightstands, and bathrooms with a walk-in shower and soaking tub. Select rooms also include private balconies.

The dining: Seven on-site restaurants and bars provide plenty of choice. Highlights include 1215, a farm-to-fork eatery serving quintessential British dishes like venison with black pudding using local ingredients from the Royal Farms and the hotel’s own kitchen garden, and the Orchid Tea Room, where you can stop by for a classic afternoon tea. There’s also Moreish, which makes hearty breakfasts (including a traditional Sunday roast brunch) and Middle Eastern fusion dinners like baharat-spiced, pan-fried sea trout.

The extra amenities: Stop by the two-storey spa for a massage in one of the 18 treatment rooms, or try the Himalayan salt room, cryotherapy chamber or Japanese Ashiyu foot ritual bath. Also part of the wellness facilities are indoor and outdoor pools, Pilates and cycling studios, a hair salon and barber shop, and a healthy snack and salad spot, Greens Café.

The nearby sights: Start your exploring at the neighbouring Windsor Great Park, home to gardens, woodland trails and wildlife (keep an eye out for deer), as well as heritage sites, like an equestrian statue of Queen Elizabeth II atop the tree-lined Queen Anne’s Ride. The property is also surrounded by royal landmarks, including Windsor Castle (the Queen’s weekend residence), St. George’s Chapel (where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married) and Frogmore House (a frequent site for Royal Family events).

Book your stay.

The federal government recommends Canadians avoid non-essential travel. This article is meant to inspire plans for future travel.