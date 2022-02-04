Welcome to the City of Eternal Spring: There’s a lush new side to Medellin, Colombia, you may not expect

Arriving in Medellin late at night allows me only hints of the city’s reportedly verdant setting. As my taxi descends into Aburrá Valley, I glimpse tree-lined streets and feel the humid tropical air pleasantly envelop me.

When I’d mentioned my Medellin travel plans to friends, many of them brought up drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, whose notoriety continues to fuel a violent stereotype of the Colombian city, especially with the bingeable Netflix series “Narcos.” The show’s sordid tales of cocaine cowboys reinforce Medellin’s past, but reveal little about the city today.

Instead of a gritty metropolis, I find what locals call the “Ciudad de la Eterna Primavera” (City of Eternal Spring), so named because of its average year-round temperature of 24°C. Surrounded by the Andes, Medellin is a surprising lush urbanscape, with numerous green spaces and diverse neighbourhoods within 16 comunas (districts).

I’m here to attend Tourism Cares’ Meaningful Travel Summit, which has brought travel professionals from around the world to swap ideas on sustainability and meet with local tourism operators showcasing the evolving Medellin.

Thankfully, I’m not headed into a windowless conference room, but on a walking tour of the Provenza neighbourhood to visit locally owned boutiques featuring Colombian design. As we meander from store to store, I’m quickly distracted from the stylish clothing and drawn instead to the opulent bounty of foliage lining the sidewalks.

It’s much more than an occasional flower bed; the path is crowded with an abundance of tall trees and tropical plants, including Monstera deliciosa and Dracaena trifasciata (the Swiss cheese plant and the snake plant — au courant choices for home decor Instagrammers). On this sun-baked day, the profuse greenery provides welcome shade, and I revel in photographing the oversized leaves as if studying a botanical garden.

Medellin’s current lushness didn’t happen by accident. Instead, it’s in part the result of a forward-thinking decision made in 2016 by then-Mayor Federico Gutiérrez. Because of rapid development, Medellin was becoming an urban heat island, which happens in cities when a dense concentration of concrete and pavement replaces natural land cover, increasing the area’s temperature, energy use and air pollution.

Gutiérrez implemented a nature-based fix: a program that trained 75 locals to become landscape gardeners, who then planted almost 9,000 trees alongside other vegetation to create 30 corredores verdes (green corridors) in Medellin.

The intervention dialed down the average temperature by two degrees in some areas and provided habitats for wildlife, increasing the urban biodiversity. Near the end of my walking tour in Provenza’s green corridor, I pause in a small park that reminds me of Arashiyama Bamboo Grove in Kyoto, Japan, filled with bamboo plants two stories high.

There are more examples of a lush new Medellin, like Moravia, once a shantytown that sprung up on the site of a former garbage dump. During my walking tour there with Impulse Travel, I can’t imagine a landfill when I see the thriving community of well-kept small businesses and homes, the murals celebrating local women, and the numerous entryways that have become container gardens, overflowing with geraniums, palms and flowering succulents.