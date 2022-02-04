Mono, Ont., isn’t just home to the (fictional) Rosebud Motel — it’s full of real-life charm. Here’s where to explore in and around town

Fans of the hit series “Schitt’s Creek” will recognize the name of Mono, Ont., as home to the show’s fictional Rosebud Motel. But the tiny town of around 8,600 people, about an hour’s drive from Toronto, offers plenty of real-life charm, too, with a variety of outdoor activities, quaint eateries and cosy accommodations, not to mention the stunning natural beauty of the rolling Caledon Hills.

For those looking for a change of scenery (and pace), Mono and its neighbouring towns are the perfect rural retreat, as I discovered on the many weekend trips I’ve taken here. Here are five places worth checking out in and around the area.

(Both regional travel guidelines and access to specific places can change quickly; always check official updates before you go.)

For year-round family fun: Island Lake Conservation Area (673067 Hurontario St. S., Orangeville)

Spanning roughly 820 acres of mixed ecosystems across Mono and Orangeville, Island Lake Conservation Area is a playground in any season, with snowshoeing, skating and ice fishing among the winter activities. This year, in partnership with Credit Valley Conservation, which manages the park, entrepreneurs Marinus Burden and Jess Steinberg opened a mobile coffee shop called the Fix by the main entrance. Open weekends until March 13 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), it’s the place for hot drinks and homemade treats like cookies and muffins.

For fine dining in a rustic setting: Black Birch Restaurant (307388 Hockley Rd., Mono)

After decades in downtown Toronto’s culinary scene, chef Mark Mogensen, who grew up in nearby Tottenham, left for a quieter life back in the country. In 2007, he opened the Black Birch, and thanks to its remote location, it’s been something of a hidden gem ever since. Located across from the Hockley Valley Provincial Nature Reserve, the restaurant resides in a weathered, grey-wood building that dates to the early 1900s. The menu, which ranges from classic comforts like fish and chips to elevated dishes like red wine-braised lamb shank, showcases Mogensen’s skills and the local bounty: most ingredients are sourced from neighbouring farms.

For a weekend getaway: Millcroft Inn & Spa (55 John St., Alton)

Part of the luxury Vintage Hotels collection, this property originally housed the Alton Knitting Mill, built in 1881. Despite elaborate renovations over the years, the intimate, 52-room Millcroft Inn has kept its iconic stone architecture, and now boasts two relaxing outdoor thermal pools and a heated outdoor swimming pool, all open year-round (for overnight hotel guests). Dine at Headwaters, the on-site restaurant on the edge of Mill Pond and Shaw’s Creek Falls, to take in spectacular views of the 100-acre property and surrounding Caledon Hills.

For a refreshing pint: Spirit Tree Estate Cidery (1137 Boston Mills Rd., Terra Cotta)