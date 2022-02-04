At $1,800 a month, this two-bedroom apartment on St. Clair West is a rare find

A Facebook Marketplace listing says hydro is not included, so water and gas probably are, he adds.

The low price isn’t due to the state of the market, Litchmore says, because the market has already rebounded from the lockdown; right now, it’s stable, or growing. He recommends that anyone interested reach out to schedule a showing and get a better look at the condition the home is in.

Litchmore notes that the Facebook Marketplace listing says “no pets” and “no smoking,” which leads him to believe that the landlord may be a bit “picky” and could be looking for specific types of tenants: perhaps, women or young professionals.

“They’re probably screening good potential tenants hard,” he said.

A landlord can’t legally prohibit tenants from having pets, Litchmore points out, referencing provision 14 of the Residential Tenancies Act. He adds that a tenant can’t get evicted for smoking unless it’s been proven that the smoke is interfering with other tenants or destroying the property.

Tips for finding places like this?

“For tenants, there might be more options on Facebook Marketplace,” Litchmore said.

Some websites that have real estate listings charge people to post, he explains, so more landlords may turn to Facebook, which is free.

Plus, he says, searching on Marketplace is easy, and most people are already familiar with the app.

Manuela Vega is a Toronto-based digital producer for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @_manuelavega