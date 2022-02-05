What does ‘French woman style’ look like now? Ask The Kit

“I’ve been reading about ‘French girl style’ for years, but I’m not sure what it really means. Does it change with fashion or does it stay the same? Like everyone, I watched ‘Emily in Paris,’ but I remain as confused by the secret French female style codes as she seems to be. I mean, not berets or Breton stripes, but the French style code. Can you break it down a bit, please?” — Yearning for Paris

Ah, yes, the ultimate fashion cliché and the ultimate fashion goal. French woman style endures because we all secretly want to be effortlessly chic. Period. That said, it is indeed a moving target: French woman style is constantly evolving, the subtle updates transmitted by untranslatable semaphore among Parisienne women on the street. But fear not, we can glean plenty by employing the radar skills of experienced street-style voyeurs.

But first, as you note, Yearning, let’s look at the pop-cultural phenom that is Netflix’s “Emily in Paris.” Emily, a brash American in Paris played by British actor Lily Collins, is a fashion explosion of Day-Glo colour, wacky print mash-ups and exuberant accessories. The binge-watchable series has a fish-out-of-water premise, the main character a sore thumb in a sea of Parisian women who wear tasteful, restrained fashions in insouciant layers. French women seem to possess a proprietary outfit formula that leaves us all feeling like awkward, Emily-esque outsiders. After all, they’ve been intimidating us since long before the dawn of couture. Why do you think we still venerate British expat Jane Birkin, the original French dressing code-cracker.

When we talk about French style, we are actually talking about street style. So to help you add a few new Francophile items to your wardrobe, Yearning, I tapped my favourite Canadian street-style photographer. Stylist, artist and jewelry designer Roslyn Griffith Hall also captured the best looks off the runway on the streets of Paris over many fashion weeks under the nom de plume Rue de Roz. She currently is working as a costume buyer for the Netflix series “Sex/Life.” “Fashion is important to the French,” she says. “They take it very seriously. You will never see Parisian women on the street wearing sweats. Dressing up is a ritual and there is power in that.” Gravitas.

That doesn’t mean they don’t have fun. “Playful has a whole different meaning for the French,” says Griffith Hall. “Their wardrobes are made up of very good pieces that they wear over and over and find new ways of mixing together. Classic pieces that last: a good overcoat or peacoat, a good trench coat, a great blazer.” French women, she says, wear labels, but they do so thoughtfully, sustainably. “There is so much less throwaway fashion going on.”

Then, she says, they layer on a shirt or top with an interesting sleeve, or a special detail like an oversized collar, or a new shoe to create a new look. “That is what I call play. Emotive dressing, where you can express your mood through fashion, how you are feeling that day.”

Many French women are feeling very ’90s these days, as seen in the addictive, anonymous street-style account @parisiensinparis, a good place for French style inspo. “Well,” says Griffith Hall, “it’s ’90s retro through a French lens.” What does that translate to, in terms of building a shopping list if you want to get into that groove? “Silk slip dresses and bias-cut skirts, like we saw on Kate Moss in the ’90s,” says Griffith Hall. “Maybe with a chunky, short cardigan or an oversized blazer and an ankle boot.”

Playing with proportions is another key element of French woman styling, she says. “We are seeing that playing with proportions at Viktor & Rolf, Balenciaga, Martin Margiela,” says Griffith Hall. But you can update your look without spending on big-ticket items with a big overcoat or “by going to your favourite vintage store or Cos or Zara and adding your own shoulder pads to a too-big blazer to get that silhouette.” Most importantly, things should never be tight or clingy, she says. “Sexy looks more like a short skirt under a big jacket; that is quite French.”

As to footwear, Griffith Hall points out that even in France, most women are on the move, and high heels don’t work for the all-day metro and taxi hustle. “I love the open-toed mule for a night out,” she says. “Or an ankle boot or even a combat boot.” Choose “not a high heel, not a low heel, one with enough lift that you can wear all day without ‘Oh my God, my feet are killing me.’”

As for beauty, the basic elements of the French look — messy bedhead hair and bangs and red lipstick — look more natural with sleek, classic accessories. Griffith Hall reminds us of what Coco Chanel decreed as key to keeping your look chic: “Go back after you are dressed and take one thing off.” The hardest thing to replicate? What Griffith Hall calls “that I don’t care what you think” kind of individual spin on styling that defines French women and the truly fashionable person.