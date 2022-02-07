How many bank accounts should I have? We make it make sense

To answer this question, we take a look at Moorhouse’s personal banking situation. She has different RRSP and TFSA accounts intended for long-term goals, but also pre-sales money into separate savings accounts for her emergency fund, shopping fund and travel fund.

“Take a look at all those types of things that you want to allocate money toward and really they should all be in separate savings accounts,” she said.

Sometimes you can combine accounts for annual bills like property tax and home insurance, she adds. You can also take a percentage of your paycheck and put them into one account specifically for these annual expenses.

“You’re only ever going to withdraw money when you’re paying that specific bill that you already know what the amount is in advance. So it’s OK for it to be housed in one place.”

For expenses like travel and shopping, these can be put into separate bank accounts so you don’t lose track or get confused of what money was meant for which expenses.

“If you want to really keep things organized, you want to keep things in different bank accounts and have different kinds of pots for them,” she said.

When it comes to chequing accounts, Moorhouse says she tells clients to look at it like a funnel account where money flows in from their income, then is distributed out to pay fixed expenses or placed into various savings accounts.

You can also have multiple chequing accounts. The limit of how many will just depend on the institution you are with, she explains

What happens if I want to switch banks?

Switching banks is a frequent concern Moorhouse’s clients have. Fortunately, it’s actually easier than it seems, with many options to suit an individual’s needs.

She points to her younger sister who had never opened up a bank account on her own. Moorhouse says she recently guided her through the process and helped her find a new one with no monthly charge.

“Especially for people who are younger that aren’t earning that much money, you’re paying $20 a month for bank fees and that can actually make a really big impact,” she said. “I remember being in my 20s thinking like ‘That’s a meal.’ So it makes a big difference.”

A lot of Moorhouse’s clients worry moving banks will affect their credit score or receive worse customer service. Some have also raised concerns over the safety of digital banks.

To address those concerns, Moorhouse says that as long as they’re CDIC insured — which every bank has to be — they’re safe.

To move banks, people can simply pick which place, set it up at the new institution, then transfer the money over from their old bank and close it down, Moorhouse says.

“Don’t be afraid to switch banks. I’ve switched banks so many times over the past decade … and it’s not a big deal,” she explained.

Additional tips on staying on top of our bank accounts

Moorhouse says when creating an organizational system for your accounts, it’s also an opportune time to audit your accounts and the products you use at bank institutions.

“I think especially for younger people, to really take a look at where you’re banking (is important) because where you are is most likely because your parents set you up there and it was where it made the most sense for them,” she said.

For example, Moorhouse says most young people like to do things digitally, so having a brick and mortar bank may not be something they need.

By taking the time to evaluate all your different accounts and the institutions you’re using, Moorhouse says you can ask yourself questions if they are serving you, if you are happy with them, if you are earning enough interest and more.

Got a question or scenario that you’d like to see tackled? Reach out to Madi via email madisonwong@thestar.ca and we’ll #MakeItMakeSense.

Jessica Moorhouse is an Accredited Financial Counsellor Canada®, host of the More Money Podcast and founder of financial education company MoorMoney Media Inc.