TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading amid losses in the energy, technology and industrial sectors as U.S. stock markets edged higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.59 points at 21,248.26.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 58.16 points at 35,147.90. The S&P 500 index was up 1.03 points at 4,501.56, while the Nasdaq composite was up 8.81 points at 14,106.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.82 cents US compared with 78.38 cents US on Friday.