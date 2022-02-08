S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points

TORONTO — The industrial and base metal sectors helped Canada's main stock index rise more than 100 points in late-morning trading despite losses in energy stocks as the price of oil fell to below US$90 a barrel.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 114.35 points at 21,349.85.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 210.74 points at 35,301.87. The S&P 500 index was up 20.11 points at 4,503.98, while the Nasdaq composite was up 109.65 points at 14,125.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.66 cents US compared with 78.81 cents US on Monday.