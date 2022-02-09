First Look - 2023 Nissan Ariya

Because the Ariya’s EV-dedicated platform doesn’t require a drivetrain channel, the centre console is fully disconnected from the dashboard and is motorized, meaning it can move roughly 15 centimetres forward or backward. The shifter sits on top of it in front of a standard wireless phone charger and more built-in controls to adjust drive modes or activate Nissan’s ePedal mode. Unlike the ePedal mode in the Nissan Leaf, lifting a foot off the accelerator in the Ariya will bring the vehicle nearly but not fully to a stop, a change that Nissan says was requested by Leaf owners. While the console itself has no storage space, two drop-down glove compartments are built into the bottom of the dashboard.

The Nappa leather shown here is included on the Platinum grade, while cloth or leatherette seating is standard on lower grades. Unlike some competitors, Nissan does not offer a fully vegan interior. The available panoramic sunroof has a panel that opens, and a head-up display and digital rear camera mirror are available. Heated front seats are standard, and ventilated front seats and heated outboard rear seats are available. The leather interior includes zippers to cover the LATCH connectors and straps to keep the second-row seatbelts in place, which are thoughtful and upscale details. Nissan’s Divide ‘n Hide cargo system is also available.

Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 suite of safety features, as well as the ProPilot Assist driver assistance technology, are both standard. A new feature called ProPilot Park is available, which Nissan says will partially automate the parking process.

Reservations are open for the 2023 Ariya, which can be placed at Nissan.ca/ariyareserve with a refundable deposit of $1,000. Pricing will be announced closer to the autumn launch date, which will see FWD models arrive first and AWD follow a few weeks later. When the Ariya does officially go on sale, it will be available at select Nissan dealers across Canada, not solely in provinces with EV rebates. Nissan representatives declined to comment on whether the Ariya might fall below the $45,000 base price threshold required to qualify for the federal iZEV rebate program.

In the meantime, the Ariya can currently be previewed at the Nissan Studio. It can be seen in person at the studio’s live location at Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall or, for those outside the Toronto area, a digital walkaround is being offered at nissan.ca/nissanstudio. Both the Ariya and the 2023 Nissan Z will be in the studio until February 28.

This story was compiled using information supplied by the manufacturer.