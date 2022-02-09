Here are tips that might actually make your hair grow

No, trimming your hair more often won’t make it grow faster. Neither will brushing it 100 strokes a day, contrary to what your mother or grandmother may have told you. (Sorry, Nana.) But there are some things you can do to achieve longer, thicker hair. Just take it from celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, whose glorious locks reach all the way down to her high-waist jeans. “I’ve had short hair my whole life, so the long hair is actually new to me,” she says, noting that it took her about two years to go from sharp bob to Cher circa 1970. So how’d she do it? Read on to find out.

Take your vitamins

Marjan says she’s noticed a difference when taking certain vitamins and supplements. That’s because issues with hair loss or hair growth can be caused by vitamin deficiencies, says Dr. Katie Beleznay, a Vancouver-based dermatologist. (Little known fact: Derms also specialize in hair.) The vitamins linked to hair growth include iron, zinc, and vitamins D and B12. That said, supplements generally won’t be beneficial unless you have actual deficiencies. (Eating a diet rich in the aforementioned nutrients, as well as getting enough protein, can also help.) There is some evidence, however, for certain nutraceutical products such as Nutrafol and Viviscal, says Beleznay. As for biotin, the ingredient found in many “hair gummies”? “It’s received a lot of attention but does not have conclusive data and is unlikely to be beneficial unless deficient.

Don’t neglect your scalp

Healthy hair starts at the roots, say the experts, which is why it’s important to address any dryness or dandruff. You also want to make sure to apply sunscreen on any exposed areas such as your part or places where your hair might be thinning. To keep your scalp extra spoiled, Marjan recommends massaging it regularly. “Not only does it feel good and offer a great stress relief, but it helps increase circulation to your hair follicles.” Another of her go-to tricks is coating her scalp with castor oil, an ingredient many claim promotes hair growth, about 30 minutes before shampooing.

Choose the right products

On the topic of hair washing, how often should we do it? “There is a myth that frequent shampooing will damage your hair,” says Beleznay. But today’s products are way less harsh than their predecessors so that’s not something you generally have to worry about, ensures the derm. “In fact, regular washing and conditioning can help promote a healthy scalp and hair.” Marjan, who is the global stylist for TRESemmé, likes the brand’s Damage Recovery range which helps strengthen hair. “Make sure you’re using products at home that support your hair health,” she says, especially if you colour or chemically treat your hair.

Be gentle

Preventing breakage as much as possible is key when trying to grow your hair. That means not being rough with it, especially when it’s wet and therefore more vulnerable. Super-tight ponytails or buns should also be avoided as “prolonged and repetitive tension on the hair can result in hair loss known as traction alopecia,” says Beleznay. Marjan also recommends sleeping on a silk pillowcase to minimize friction while you sleep and applying a thermal shield before using any heated tools. Finally, try not to overdo it with chemical services or hair lightening as these will almost always compromise the integrity of your hair, she says. In fact, one of the things that helped her grow out her locks was giving up bleach. “It made my hair so much stronger, shinier and healthier.”

Get creative