TORONTO — Gains in the energy and base metal sectors helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading as the price of oil rose to more than US$90 a barrel.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 122.22 points at 21,726.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 169.08 points at 35,598.98. The S&P 500 index was down 28.58 points at 4,558.60, while the Nasdaq composite was down 98.65 points at 14,391.72.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.05 cents US compared with 78.86 cents US on Wednesday.