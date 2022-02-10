Sentimental jewelry gifts that aren’t cheesy

The charm necklace: You don’t always have to spell out how you feel. Design a custom charm necklace from N.Y.C.-based jewelry brand Bing Bang with up to five symbols or letters that only you and your giftee will understand.

Melanie Auld bracelet, starting at $125, melanieauld.ca SHOP HERE

The BFF bracelet: Solidify your BF or BFF relationships — and simplify your daily accessorizing — with a bracelet welding experience at the Melanie Auld flagship in Toronto. Start by selecting a chain that will be custom fit to your wrist, add a charm and let the welder do the rest.

4LS x NoahNoahNoah necklaces, from $185, 4letterseries.com SHOP HERE

The vintage piece: Vintage jewelry is always a little romantic because it comes with its own backstory. Editor-turned-vintage jewelry purveyor Noah Lehava has teamed up with Canadian lifestyle brand 4 Letter Series for a collab drop of one-of-a-kind pieces, each with its own special story.

Catbird NYC ring, $275, catbirdnyc.com SHOP HERE

The custom ring: Personalize this hammered 14k solid gold band with the word of your choice (up to five letters) — go sentimental or memorialize an inside joke. Delicate and quirky, this ring is lovely on its own or stacked with other favourites.

Tiffany & Co earrings, $725, tiffany.ca SHOP HERE

The timeless earrings: Nothing brightens a day like receiving a little blue box from Tiffany. Featuring designer Paloma Picasso’s original handwriting of the universal kiss kiss symbol, these 18k-gold studs are a fail-proof gift.

Gldn bracelet, $51, gldn.com SHOP HERE

The astrological bracelet: Treat the horoscope obsessed lover on your list to this starry bracelet stamped with their sign’s constellation. Available in solid gold, silver and rose gold fill, this handcrafted bracelet is a celestial Valentine’s Day gift.

David Yurman necklace, $1,200, davidyurman.com SHOP HERE

The heart necklace with a twist: A heart-shaped necklace so pretty, Saint Valentine would swoon. David Yurman’s iconic twisted cable surrounds around a pink opal the colour of strawberry sorbet. What could be sweeter?

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more.

Renée Tse is the editor of The Kit Chinese edition, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and fashion. Reach her via email: rtse@thekit.ca