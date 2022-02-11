Insider’s guide to Marrakech: Where to eat, drink and appreciate art and architecture in the Red City

Marrakech, dubbed the Red City for its sandstone buildings, is a bright, bustling hive of activity, with winding souks home to artisans producing handcrafted goods. Having called it home for many years, I’ve watched neighbourhoods evolve and been endlessly inspired by the emerging creative talent. My advice: go beyond the tourist sights to wander residential areas like Bab Doukkala, stroll through lovely, lesser-known parks like El Harti Gardens, and watch the world go by at a streetside café.

Soak up the bustling medina, but don’t neglect to explore Gueliz, a trendy district developed during the French Protectorate era (1912 to 1956), for a completely different vibe. It’s in this neighbourhood where picturesque cacti and towering palms, trickling fountains and pops of blues greet visitors at every turn in the famed Jardin Majorelle. Here are a few of my favourite places for your future trip to Marrakech.

(Both regional travel guidelines and access to specific places can change quickly; always check official updates before you go.)

For coffee with a side of architecture: Bacha Coffee (Route Sidi Abdelaziz, Marrakech)

Once home to Pacha el Glaoui during the French Protectorate era, today the 20th-century Dar el Bacha palace is worth exploring for its lush garden, luxurious hammam and intricate architectural details, including zellij (mosaic tilework) and carved cedar wood — and also for the café tucked inside. An unassuming entrance from the central patio leads to the elegant, light-filled Bacha Coffee, where the multi-page menu offers 100 per cent arabica brews. To help you pick, the selection includes recommendations based on the time of day, flavour profile and more, while a cake counter displays the finest sweets to accompany any cup you choose.

For Morocco through an artistic lens: Galerie 127 (127 Avenue Mohamed V, Marrakech)

Located on the city’s main thoroughfare, where art deco buildings with covered promenades were designed for meandering, Galerie 127 is tucked away on a third floor, accessible via a spiralling staircase, complete with original artworks decorating the walls. Gallerist Nathalie Locatelli largely shines the spotlight on Moroccan photographers, or those with a connection to the kingdom. Through their lenses, visitors are afforded glimpses of more intimate spaces and sites throughout the country.

For cocktails in a creative scene: +61 (96 Rue Mohammed el Beqal, Marrakech)

Set on a leafy Gueliz street, the trendy Australian restaurant and bar +61 puts the focus on locally sourced, in-season ingredients. Head here for a cocktail infused with syrups made from watermelon, strawberries or pomegranate depending on the season, but stay for seasonal dishes designed to share. The gyoza is a favourite, and don’t miss the chicken schnitzel covered in a bed of slaw and fresh mint. The vibe is stylish, and you can expect to rub shoulders with creative folks visiting from around the world and those who call the city home.

For a dose of street style: Jajjah (114-116 Quartier Industriel Sidi Ghanem, Marrakech)