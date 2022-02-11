Escape to Japan’s new hot springs inn, where you can soak up the lakeside scenery

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

Take a dip in moor hot springs at the new Hoshino Resorts Kai Poroto, which opened its doors last month in the lush town of Shiraoi, Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost and second largest island.

The backstory: The Kai brand is Japan-based Hoshino Resorts’ upscale take on the hot-springs ryokan (traditional Japanese inn), and this is their first property in Hokkaido. It sits on the edge of Lake Poroto, surrounded by forests. For the design, architect Hiroshi Nakamura was inspired by the residences of the region’s Indigenous Ainu people, and wanted to make the property feel like one of their villages.

The space: Each of the 42 guest rooms (from $310), ranging from 452 to 764 square feet, face the lake. The design feels bright and homey and features square tables made to resemble fireplaces, rustic white birch columns, carved oars as decorative elements, daybeds by the window, and walls and pillows decorated with intricate Ainu patterns. The largest rooms also have their own terraces.

The dining: Instead of an à la carte menu, multi-course kaiseki meals highlighting local ingredients are served nightly in semi-private rooms. The procession of dishes varies by season and may include pressed potatoes with salmon roe and sea urchin, followed by sashimi appetizers, followed by a rich, hot-pot soup made with crab and scallops, Hokkaido specialties. There’s also a kid-friendly menu of small Japanese platters.

The extra amenities: The moor hot springs are the major on-site attraction, and two bathhouses make use of the waters, known for their dark brown colour and alkaline quality. Soak up the skin care benefits in the lakeside Sankaku-no-yu, a cone-shaped structure with an outdoor bath and two indoor baths, or Maru-no-yu, a cavelike building with an indoor bath under a domed roof, where a skylight lets the sunshine in.

The nearby sights: Stay in the spirit of the ryokan and head to the nearby Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park, which aims to raise awareness about Ainu culture. Destinations within driving distance also include Noboribetsu, a famous hot-springs town that’s also home to the volcanic crater Hell Valley and Noboribetsu Bear Park, and Lake Toya, an idyllic crater lake in Shikotsu-Toya National Park. For lively city sights, Sapporo, the Hokkaido capital known for its historical buildings, beer and dining scene, is about 90 minutes away.

The federal government recommends Canadians avoid non-essential travel. This article is meant to inspire plans for future travel.