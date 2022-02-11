Take the scenic routes: Four new long-distance trails to explore, from gentle hikes to seriously strenuous challenges

The Island Walk, Canada

As Prince Edward Island’s answer to El Camino de Santiago — Spain’s popular ancient pilgrimage route — the Island Walk is a 700-kilometre jaunt that circles the outer perimeter of the maritime province. Opened in 2020, it runs along the Confederation Trail, reaches the far ends of the island (North Cape and East Point), and passes both bijou communities and more sizable cities (Charlottetown and Summerside). It’s possible to do the whole loop within a month or so, depending on your pace, but since the trail is made up of 32 sections, you can also stop, linger and go as you please. The terrain isn’t technical, making it doable for travellers of varying fitness levels.

St. Declan’s Way, Ireland

Officially completed in 2021 as a waymarked long-distance walking trail, the approximately 100-kilometre St. Declan’s Way is inspired by a historic pilgrimage path — taken by the fifth-century saint who gave the route its name. It connects the small town of Cashel to St. Declan’s Monastery in Ardmore, rolling along farmland much of the way. Eighty-five per cent of the trail is graded moderate, but the rest — particularly the hike up and over Knockmealdown Mountains, with scenic vistas as your reward — is rated strenuous. From start to finish, it’s estimated to take six days, or more depending on how long you spend checking out the 50 or so heritage sites on (or near) the route.

Juliana Trail, Slovenia

Hikers wanting mountain views without the need to clamber up daunting peaks will appreciate Slovenia’s new Juliana Trail in Triglav National Park. Inaugurated in late 2019, it takes walkers along lush valleys and meadows, past pretty lakes and through charming villages, which means the 270-kilometre circular route around the Julian Alps is (surprise!) mostly flat and approachable enough to be family-friendly. The trail is also split into 16 sections, allowing for in-between breaks.

Red Sea Mountain Trail, Egypt

Stretching about 170 kilometres, the Red Sea Mountain Trail has the distinction of being mainland Egypt’s first long-distance hiking trail, opened in 2019 (and ranked on TIME’s list of the World’s 100 Greatest Places in the same year). Created by the Bedouins of the Maaza tribe as a community tourism project, it’s based upon a series of ancient trade, smuggling and shepherd routes. Currently, only day trips are allowed in this remote desert wilderness (though overnights are under consideration), and all travellers must be accompanied by Bedouin guides, who will also offer insight into the landscape, history and wildlife. Segments range from short, gentle hikes to seriously steep scrambles best left to experienced mountaineers.

The federal government recommends Canadians avoid non-essential travel. This article is meant to inspire plans for future travel.