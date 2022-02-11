Travel news: Stratford Festival’s 70th season, Calgary’s latest museum space and the Ritz-Carlton is getting into luxury yachting

Ready for the spotlight

This year will mark the Stratford Festival’s 70th season, as well as the pandemic-delayed grand opening of its Tom Patterson Theatre, which will kick off with Richard III; theatre lovers will also be able to book backstage tours of the new, 77,000-square-foot landmark on select dates. At the festival’s other venues, the 2022 playbill will include Hamlet, Chicago, a new adaptation of Little Women, and world premieres of Hamlet-911 and 1939. Tickets go on sale online March 6 (members) and March 18 (general public), and if you prefer watching in a smaller, more distanced audience, select shows will be at reduced capacity.

Opening soon

Calgary’s Glenbow Museum is closed for a major building reno until 2024, but next month will see the opening of a temporary satellite site: Glenbow at the Edison, which will turn an empty suite in an office tower into a gallery space — and new downtown destination. The location’s first exhibition will be “Uninvited: Canadian Women Artists in the Modern Moment,” a showcase of more than 200 works by women artists in early 20th century, organized by the McMichael Canadian Art Collection. Museum admission will be free for all throughout 2022.

Into the wild

Opening this spring in remote Bamfield, B.C., on the traditional territory of the Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Outer Shores Lodge isn’t your average ecolodge. The five-acre oceanfront retreat is co-owned and operated by marine ecologists Scott Wallace and Russell Markel, who both led research programs on this site back when it was an outpost of the U.S.-based School for Field Studies. The property will also be the Vancouver Island home base for sister venture Outer Shores Expeditions, which means you can book an all-inclusive stay that comes complete with a small-group tour of the wild coast from aboard a classic wooden schooner.

Setting sail

The Ritz-Carlton is getting into luxury yachting, with plans to launch its debut voyages aboard custom-built cruisers this year. Small enough to access tucked-away ports that megaships can’t go, each vessel will feature 149 suites, every one offering a private terrace for ocean views. Beginning in May, the inaugural itineraries will cover Mediterranean routes like Lisbon to Barcelona (with some island hopping in the Balearics), and Marseille to Rome (with stops in glamorous Monte Carlo, Cannes and Portofino).

