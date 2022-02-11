Energy helps lift S&P/TSX composite higher

TORONTO — Gains in the energy sector as the price of oil topped US$91 per barrel helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 87.77 points at 21,619.49.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 57.40 points at 35,298.99. The S&P 500 index was down 7.34 points at 4,496.74, while the Nasdaq composite was down 77.87 points at 14,107.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.84 cents US compared with 78.85 cents US on Thursday.