The RRSP deadline is March 1: Should I borrow to make a contribution if I don’t have the money?

The deadline to contribute to an RRSP this year is coming up fast — it’s March 1.

Most of us know the tax shelter offers Canadians a tax-deferred opportunity to save for the future, but what if you don’t have the money on hand for a contribution?

One option is borrowing the money to make a contribution, then using the refund you get when you file your taxes to pay down the loan.

That can work for some people, but not all, and it should be done cautiously, says Dan Hallett, vice-president, research, at Highview Financial Group.

“As long as the loan is short-term and they’re not piling up the loan,” he says.

Often, people take out a loan, planning to get a big enough refund to pay of all or most of the loan very quickly, Hallett says. “If there’s anything left hopefully they can chip away at it in a couple months after that.”

It’s not an ideal scenario and only works if you can borrow the money at a low interest rate — such as through a home-equity loan — and if the loan is paid off quickly.

A better solution is to have contributions on “autopilot” every month, Hallett says. The risk is lower and it will prevent the worry and stress of pulling together the money at the last minute.

Jason Heath, managing director of Objective Financial Partners, says if money is borrowed to make an RRSP contribution that could generate a tax refund to pay down some of the loan, but there will generally be ongoing loan payments after.

He suggests a better option may be to skip this year’s lump sum contribution and set up an automatic monthly contribution plan instead. “You could always just start making regular monthly RRSP contributions now to get a head start on next year without having to take on debt.”