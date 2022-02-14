Looking to switch careers? In a post-pandemic world, you may not need the training you think

For example, Gold said, in software or data science roles, there are plenty of employers that are not necessarily looking for a formal degree now, and more that you “can demonstrate that you’ve been able to pick up this (knowledge or skills) in your own time.”

“There were a lot of roles where companies have either extended the traditional criteria that they’re looking for that may have once been a requirement via a degree, a programming language or a set of experiences,” said Gold.

“Now they’re casting a much wider net and are much more open to micro-credentials — self-taught (transferable) skills that you’ve been able to put into practice in a project or even doing in-house training or rescaling programs.”

Since last July, LinkedIn has partnered with the Ontario Youth Employment Network and the provincial labour ministry to offer its LinkedIn learning courses for free until the end of March to any Ontarian older than 16.

Upon successful completion, participants are granted certificates to display on their LinkedIn profiles, to better catch the eye of employers. The courses run the gamut of fields, but some of the more popular courses include training in Python and Excel.

If you think you may need to go back to school, there’s also the Ontario government’s Second Career program. It provides applicants with funds to cover tuition for programs of 52 weeks in duration or less, including eligible college and some university courses, micro-credential programs and other vocational training programs.

Applicants can receive up to $28,000. Additional funding may be available for applicants who need disability-related supports, child care or accommodation near their training. The 2021-22 provincial budget for the program is $82.4 million.

In addition, the Ontario jobs training refundable tax credit provides up to $2,000 in relief for 50 per cent of an individual’s training expenses, such as exam fees.

Shelley Hogan, a recruiter and managing partner at Firefly Transformation Solutions, said it’s a good idea to “take inventory” of any transferable skills, particularly when trying to switch into a role where you might not have the experience that these roles once required.

“You’ve got to be able to articulate how you’re going to use your transferable skills in order to meet the demands of the role and not just (list them),” Hogan said. “Not just say you can do it, you have to back it up.”

Even for more junior roles, you can pull from any life experience. She highlighted restaurant workers, an industry that saw more than 200,000 leave over the course of the pandemic, in particular for their transferable skills.

Restaurant workers are usually outgoing and friendly, they have customer service experience and, by extension, problem resolution skills, said Hogan. They can multi-task and are competent with computers. Even just those few skills are highly transferable to a number of jobs and industries.

But if you can’t showcase these skills in an interview, it all sort of falls apart, said Hogan. It’s about “being able to talk about … how your skill set would fill those gaps that the company is trying to build,” she said.

For Taranets, being able to verbally convey her transferable skills, including her past work at a summer camp in marketing campaign management and overseeing social media channels, as well as her experience working with clients and creators, helped her secure her new role.

“We’re quick to dismiss ourselves, especially if industries use different words” for transferable hard and soft skills, she said.

Most important though, is never giving up. In Taranets’ case, her LinkedIn job alert for “account manager” lasted a year and a half before she landed at Pinterest.

What excites Taranets most in her new role is the opportunity for growth, with an eye to working for Pinterest at a much higher level.

“I was an expert in summer camp, but now I get to be an expert in something a little more technical,” Taranets said.

“And I think that’s really cool.”

Top in-demand jobs in the GTA requiring fewest years of experience

Looking to switch jobs? Here are the most in-demand jobs in the GTA with the lowest median work experience required, where transferable skills are valuable and training can be done relatively quickly and in some cases, for free. The data is an aggregate of identical titles across seniority levels, excluding internships and student roles.

Computer vision engineer: 2.8 years

Data science specialist: 3.2 years

Machine learning engineer: 3.5 years

E-commerce co-ordinator: 3.8 years

Business development representative: 4.4 years

Vendor relations specialist: 4.8 years

Source: LinkedIn

The top 10 most in-demand entry-level jobs in Toronto

Sales representative

Customer service representative

Sales associate

Labourer

Content writer

Warehouse associate

Security guard

Software engineer

Data manager

Recruiter

Source: Indeed