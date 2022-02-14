This tech worker makes $100,000. She just bought a house and has a wedding coming up. How can she save for it?

“We’re extremely active people and put in a lot of money for our workout and outdoor excursions. We save a lot on not going out late at night like we used to, but the money goes into sports,” Sienna added.

Shortly after the wedding, the two are hoping to also start a family and would like to get a better idea of what raising a child — for two people working remotely — may look like.

We asked Sienna to share a week in spending to get a better idea of her finances.

The expert: Jason Heath, managing director at Objective Financial Partners Inc.

Like many people over the past year, Sienna and her partner have moved from Toronto to a neighbouring community — the town of Milton, about 50 kilometres west of Toronto. Their new mortgage payment is a bit more each month than their rent, but some of their payment goes to reducing their mortgage principal.

I note Sienna has not listed expenses like property taxes, insurance and home maintenance in her monthly budget, so she will have to be careful with spending to take into account some of the recurring or unexpected costs of home ownership. Owning a home is like owning a car. A sudden repair bill should be an occasional expectation rather than a surprise that sets you back.

It seems like she and her partner have already made a shift in their spending and are not going out as much anymore now that they are homeowners. They have some short and medium-term goals as well, with a wedding in the next year and hope of starting a family.

They are putting aside money every month and ask about what bank accounts they should have set up. Some savers like to partition money for various goals like a wedding, travel, home renovations, and so on. You can certainly open different accounts and set monthly deposits to each based on the time horizons and budgeted amounts. Make sure the accounts are no-fee accounts though, so you don’t end up with a bunch of different monthly fees degrading your savings. Or better yet, consider opening one or more Tax Free Savings Accounts so at least what little interest you earn is tax-free.

One thing to consider for savers with a mortgage is the difference between their TFSA return and their mortgage rate. Saving at one per cent and paying interest at three per cent is not a good long-term strategy. If you are investing in your TFSA and have a chance at earning a higher return than your mortgage rate, that is different. But for a conservative saver, paying down debt can be a good “investment” strategy as well with a decent guaranteed return.

I would encourage Sienna and her partner to set up a secured home equity line of credit if they do not already have one. It could come in handy if they have an unexpected expense or during a potential maternity or paternity leave if cash flow is temporarily tight.

The key with any credit facility is to try to treat it as an emergency fund as opposed to a monthly top-up for your spending. If you are consistently spending more than you are making, it is a reason to consider buttoning down your budget.

As Sienna and her partner start to figure out their spending in their new home, they should consider looking longer term towards retirement planning. They would be good candidates for RRSP contributions as their tax savings could be 43 per cent depending on their bonus for the year and how much they contribute to an RRSP. They should not overcommit though as the early years of parenthood can be expensive and having some TFSA savings could provide flexibility as well.

Results: She spent less. Spending in week 1: $1,142.50 Spending in week 2: $760

How she thinks she did: “Not too concerned about our weekly spending, but it’s interesting to see it all down on a spreadsheet,” Sienna said.

Moving forward, she’ll continue to track her spending weekly to see if there are spots she can eliminate to help her to achieve her goals quicker.

Take-aways: The advice has been super helpful for Sienna, who is currently working with her banking adviser on setting up multiple accounts for long- and short-term goals.

“I realized that it’s a great tip for organizing my finances, but also my mind,” she said. “It seems intimidating to start more accounts, but really it just provides different pockets for different things in our life.”

In terms of the housing situation and property tax, that’s something that she and her partner are still figuring out.

“The adviser has made it clear to us that we need to have a better understanding of all those expenses, instead of just paying bills as they come and forgetting about them,” she said.

She hopes that after a year of being in her home, she and her partner can go through all their expenses to have a clearer idea of monthly costs.

“We are currently exploring the home equity line of credit — something we didn’t consider before,” she said. “I would much rather be prepared than to have something happen as we’re planning our future.”

