TORONTO — North American stock markets responded to headlines about a potential war in Europe and fell to start the week on word the U.S. will close its embassy in Kyiv.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 196.33 points to 21,352.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 171.89 points at 34,566.17. The S&P500 index was down 16.97 points at 4,401.67, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.23 of a point at 13,790.92.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.51 cents US compared with 78.73 cents US on Friday.