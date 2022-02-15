TORONTO — Canadian and U.S. stock markets were up in late-morning trading as geopolitical tensions appeared to ease after the Russian military announced a partial troop withdrawal from drills near Ukraine.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.62 points at 21,430.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 423.58 points at 34,989.75. The S&P 500 index was up 64.42 points at 4,466.09, while the Nasdaq composite was up 273.91 points at 14,064.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.36 cents US compared with 78.51 cents US on Monday.