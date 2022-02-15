8 Canadian loungewear brands that are comfy and chic

Lezé the Label: Vancouver-based Lezé the Label was co-founded by BFFs Karen Lee and Tanya Lee, who wanted to create sustainable, casual pieces that are pyjama-level comfortable yet sophisticated enough for a work setting. The AAPI-owned brand prides itself on using eco-friendly materials like recycled polyester and textiles derived from coffee grinds, but its latest foray is recycled fishing nets. The result? Ultra-plush workleisure with adaptive stretch that wicks away moisture, so you can move effortlessly.

Province of Canada: Every single product Province of Canada makes is designed and manufactured here. Known for super-comfortable sweatsuits with graphics paying homage to the co-founders’ Toronto neighbourhood of Leslieville, the brand also offers waffle fabric and French terry collections. The latest Flag Fleece collection may be the fluffiest yet. It’s unisex, so it’s perfect for lovers who like to co-ordinate.

Smash + Tess: Vancouver-designed brand Smash + Tess was founded by a mother-daughter-bestie team. They started with their most famous piece, the romper, designed to make all bodies look and feel great (note to expecting moms: One of these ultra-stretchy onesies will see you through pregnancy, postpartum, breastfeeding and beyond). The brand has collaborated with notables including Sarah Nicole Landry of @TheBirdsPapaya, Hilary Duff and most recently life coach Raia Carey on the brand’s first romper specifically designed for all genders.

Remi the Label: Amy Berry wanted to create a collection of luxe, travel-friendly outfits for long-haul flights. Enter: Remi the Label. Its loungewear sets in versatile neutral tones are designed to work seamlessly with your own wardrobe. Case in point: The 1/4 zip sweater can be paired with the matching joggers, or mix it up with a pair of white jeans and sneakers.

