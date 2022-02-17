S&P/TSX composite down, U.S. stocks also lower

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 65.21 points at 21,318.43.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 407.37 points at 34,526.90. The S&P 500 index was down 50.60 points at 4,424.41, while the Nasdaq composite was down 190.69 points at 13,933.41.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.78 cents US compared with 78.83 cents US on Wednesday.