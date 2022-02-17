Put these 10 Canadian pieces at the top of your shopping list

Sean Brown is a Canadian creative treasure: He’s a fashion designer, musical collaborator and multi-hyphenate designer for his home and lifestyle brand Curves. I love everything from his collections past and present, but especially the Archway Chair, a contemporary interpretation of the African birthing chair. The chair is made in Canada using two pieces of birch plywood with a melamine finish. Sculptural yet functional, contemporary yet retro, minimal yet elaborate — this chair is a gorgeous work of art.

Although working from home means that I rarely have an occasion to carry a handbag, I continue to collect pieces that bring me pure happiness. Handcrafted in Montreal by designer Madeleine Beaulieu for Partoem, the Domus tote is created using vegetable-tanned leather and signature hardware with an origami-inspired technique free from glue or stitching. The brand name is inspired by the French saying “par toi-même,” which means “on your own.” It neatly fits all of my daily essentials and always commands attention.

Whether on the cover of Designlines magazine or launching a new concept collection at the recent DesignTO Festival, Toronto-based artist and designer Yaw Tony is full of colour and surprise. It’s all expressed through his brand LLiM (Life Liveth in Me). His wearable art scarves reflect a blend of sophisticated African adages with Western influences. All the patterns, motifs and details are first hand-drawn, then digitally printed or screen-printed on 100 per cent silk. I could stare at his work for hours.

I’ve admittedly grown a bit tired of wearing almost exclusively sweats and loungewear the past few years, so when Montreal-based designer Jennifer Glasgow launched her Caol sweatshirt earlier this season, I immediately fell in love. This elevated yet ultra-comfortable piece has dreamy smocked forearm sleeves, plus it’s made from organic cotton and Tencel, one of the most environmentally responsible fibres — with a touch of Spandex, which is always welcome.

A dress is never just a dress. A symbol of multi-layered social and cultural identity, a dress, or anything we put on for that matter, reveals something intimate about the wearer. The Pippa dress by Montreal designer Eliza Faulkner feels like a contemporary take on “power dressing,” a term born in the 1970s with origins found in the Chanel suit of the 1920s, said to be a fashion style that “enables women to establish their authority in a professional environment traditionally dominated by men” (thanks, Wikipedia). The way we dress, express and articulate gender has thankfully evolved, but I still enjoy a vintage reference when it comes to fashion, especially if it involves a peep-hole bow-tie neckline with bright green topstitching.

Papier-mâché is not a material you would expect to wear, but when Toronto-based friends and co-creators Golnar Ahmadian & Hediyeh Maadi Tehrani decided to use recycled, low-impact findings for their jewelry line, Lo’bat Accessories, they took a more daring approach than most. The result, as you can see, is stunning. Their work is playful, thoughtful and incredibly eye-catching. I love the romance behind each piece and the way they contrast softness with bold strength.

