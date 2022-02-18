Beauty by the lake: Where to find stellar sunsets, cool shops and sweet treats in Saugeen Shores, Ont.

Sandy beaches lead to glistening turquoise waters as far as the eye can see in Saugeen Shores, an area that includes the lakeside towns of Port Elgin and Southampton, Ont., less than a three-hour drive northwest of Toronto. Here, you’ll find Bruce County’s rolling farmland and famously splendid sunsets, with a palette of pinks, purples and fiery orange-reds painting the skies over Lake Huron.

My neighbourly advice as a part-time resident of nearby Huron County: soak up the small-town charm and leisurely pace. Travel the peaceful country roads, like the scenic River Road, stroll along trails bordering the second-largest Great Lake, or enjoy a paddle along the Saugeen River. Here are a few of my favourite stops for your next trip here.

For sunset strolls: MacGregor Point Provincial Park (1593 Bruce Rd. 33, RR 1, Port Elgin)

Keep an eye out for the black-crowned night heron or the other 200-plus bird species spotted here, in one of the most ecologically diverse areas on the shores of Lake Huron. MacGregor Point is also an ideal spot to slide on snowshoes in the winter or hiking boots in the summer, particularly on the Old Shore Road Trail, a six-kilometre path that dates back to pioneer days. A gentle evening stroll to Sunset Point, part of the trail, affords stunning views of the sun descending over Lake Huron, with the Chantry Island Lighthouse in the distance.

For local craft beer: Outlaw Brew Co (196 High St., Southampton)

Housed in the former Southampton Hotel, Outlaw Brew Co is part brewery and beer store, part restaurant and cafe, priding itself on its Bruce County roots. Drinks include the Southern Lass, sweetened with local honey, while Outlaw 21, a crisp copper ale, is a nod to the highway that runs through town. Try the Southampton Canned Sunset, featuring an image of the Chantry Island Lighthouse on the packaging — you can also spot the real thing from the nearby beach.

For coffee and a cool soundtrack: Rabbit Dash (662 Goderich St., Port Elgin)

You’ll want to allocate more than just a quick dash for coffee at this independent cafe and record shop on Port Elgin’s main drag. Drink in hand, peruse the collection of new and used vinyl records from both international and local artists (like the bluesy/folksy band Shakey Trill, based in Saugeen Shores). The coffee beans, roasted at the sister location Dizzy Bird Coffee in Southampton, pairs perfectly with a breakfast waffle, or grab a sandwich to go for a picnic at Gobles Grove beach, a five-minute drive away.

For sweet treats: Offshore Bakery (233 High St., Southampton)

You’ll know you’ve arrived at the right place by the lineup out the door. A mainstreet mainstay since 1991, Offshore is well reputed beyond county boundaries for gooey butter tarts with a flaky crust. The narrow passageway through the bakery leaves little space for indecisiveness, though the tantalizing display counters filled with almond croissants, raspberry jelly doughnuts and cookies make for a hard choice. It’s takeaway-only here, but Southampton Beach is just a few blocks west.