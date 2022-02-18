Travel news: Retreats for wellness seekers, cruises for book lovers, and the latest fun at Disneyland Paris

Island retreat

Get away from it all at Fogo Island Inn, the remote boutique hotel at one of the four corners of the Earth (or more precisely: off the coast of Newfoundland). This spring, retreats will include “Be Still, Be Well” (April 8 to 12), where you can take daily guided meditation and morning yoga, learn pottery making at Fogo Clay Studio, go on a hike to forage ingredients for healing infusions, or simply chill out in one of the rooftop wood-fired saunas or outdoor hot tubs while gazing at the North Atlantic.

Suite dreams

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts recently launched Alchemy of Sleep, a collection of rest-themed stays at 20 properties worldwide, offered until the end of March. Packages vary by hotel, taking inspiration from the destination. At Rosewood Little Dix Bay, in the British Virgin Islands, for example, guests can choose from experiences like Acu Doze (acupuncture), or yoga nidra meditation under the stars. Other participating properties include Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver, Hôtel de Crillon in Paris, and Rosewood Le Guanahani in St. Barth — all dreamy in their own right.

Escape into a good book

River cruise company Avalon Waterways is launching its Storyteller Series, with itineraries on popular European waterways hosted by celebrity writers. Here’s your chance to sail the Seine with Candace Bushnell, author of “Sex and the City,” or float along the Danube with Cheryl Strayed of “Wild” or Gillian Flynn of “Gone Girl.” Also for book lovers, Cunard has announced it will host the second edition of the Literature Festival at Sea, in partnership with the Cheltenham Literature Festival, aboard its flagship ocean liner. Setting off from New York to Southampton, U.K., in December, the transatlantic cruise will feature readings and talks with star authors like Alexander McCall Smith, Maggie O’Farrell and Bernardine Evaristo.

C’est magique

Come March, Disneyland Paris will start celebrating its 30th birthday. The new anniversary features include Gardens of Wonder, a whimsical promenade with Disney princesses and villains as sculptural art installations; a daytime show, “Dream… and Shine Brighter!” to be held in front of the revamped Sleeping Beauty Castle; and an elaborate night show called “Disney D-Light,” lighting up the sky with 200 synchronized drones. Also launching soon at the theme park: Avengers Campus, a Marvel Cinematic Universe-themed area, slated to open this summer.

