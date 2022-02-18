TORONTO — Canada's main stock index sank in late-morning trading, tugged down by losses in the energy sector, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 99.78 points at 21,076.55.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 216.14 points at 34,095.89. The S&P 500 index was down 32.01 points at 4,348.25, while the Nasdaq composite was down 174.29 points at 13,542.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.44 cents US compared with 78.77 cents US on Thursday.