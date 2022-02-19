Want Toronto townhome under a $1M? This one listed for $750,000 could be yours, but needs a ‘full gut job’

Although the house at 23 Myrtle Avenue appears unlivable in its current state, Litchmore says there is potential for someone who is willing to give the house “a full gut job.”

“You’re going to tear down every wall, rip up every floor, replace every appliance … replace every door, probably replace every window,” Litchmore says. “There’s hardly anything that would be left.”

To get the house in decent to good condition, renovations could cost anywhere from $100,000 to $200,000, he adds. As a result, getting this house to a good condition could bring the amount of money invested to about $950,000.

Although it’s probably not worth the time, effort and money for someone who’s simply looking for a home in the city to live in, there could be value in it for someone who has a team already lined up to fix the house completely.

After ripping everything “down to the studs,” and rebuilding and redesigning the home from the inside, the house could potentially resell for $1.1 million or $1.2 million, Litchmore says.

That’s probably a job for somebody with “deep pockets” — a flipper who already has access to building materials and contractors, he says. The task is for an expert and certainly not for “the faint of heart,” he adds.

Tips for finding places like this?

With a budget of $850,000 to $950,0000, buyers looking for a three-bedroom home in good condition should look on the outskirts of the Greater Toronto Area. Alternatively, they could get a condo townhome in the city that does include maintenance fees, Litchmore says.

Manuela Vega is a Toronto-based digital producer for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @_manuelavega