As new parents making $155,000, they want a bigger house in Waterloo. But at over $1 million, is that even possible?

“Most of my hobbies are inexpensive. I coach hockey, and play lots of fantasy sports online which can cause short term fluctuations but have never had a calendar year where I have been down money. I also play chess, video games, like to watch sports and read,” Dave said.

Annie likes to shop, but nothing overboard.

“I am definitely a saver and she is for the most part too,” Dave said. “In the summer I like golfing, which is usually a few hundred bucks a month.”

One obstacle the couple faces is Dave’s $12,000 student debt.

“I changed at the start of pandemic to make minimum payments over 15 years,” he says. “With the federal government not collecting debt on its portion, I thought the money was better served to be in a TFSA.”

We asked the couple to share a week of spending to get a better idea of their finances.

The expert: Jason Heath, managing director at Objective Financial Partners Inc.

Dave and Annie were fortunate to buy a starter home in the Waterloo Region about three-and-a-half years ago that has basically doubled in value. They would like to buy a forever home, but are concerned now that prices are over $1 million.

Based on their incomes, they may be able to qualify for a mortgage of more than $500,000, so they could need another $500,000 or more between home equity and other savings to move into their dream home. They should talk to a mortgage specialist to figure that out for sure, but it sounds like they are not in a big rush to move at this point.

A good test of their ability to afford the higher mortgage is their saving rate and it seems they could absorb the added costs and still be contributing to their RRSPs.

They are both contributing to group RRSPs at work. I would only contribute what is required for Annie to get the maximum matching contribution from her employer and otherwise focus their other retirement saving in Dave’s name. His marginal tax rate is about 43 per cent meaning a $43 tax refund on the first $100 of his RRSP contributions.

Once Annie is back at work claiming child-care expense deductions, her marginal rate could be as low as 20 per cent meaning RRSPs for her are not as advantageous. The lower income spouse has to claim child-care expenses on their tax return. Up to $8,000 a year for children aged 6 or under at the end of the tax year can be deducted.

Dave and Annie are pumping money into their TFSAs which can be tapped for a down payment when they decide to make a move to a bigger home. That said, depending on their risk tolerance, paying down their mortgage may not be a bad idea either. They need to earn a higher return on their TFSAs than their mortgage rate to come out ahead.

A conservative investor may opt for debt repayment as you can compare the interest savings on your debt to buying a GIC at an equivalent interest rate. Either way, they will have a larger down payment for their new home whether due to more home equity in their current home or a withdrawal from their TFSAs.

If their employers offer group RRSP accounts, I suspect they probably have group insurance as well. They should check their life and disability coverage now that they are parents to make sure their family would be in good financial shape if something unforeseen happened to either of them. If they do not have wills and powers of attorney, the birth of a baby is probably a good prompt to do their estate planning.

Results: They spent less. Spending in week 1: $970.60 Spending in week 2: $822.83

How they think they did: “I think we did relatively well,” Dave said, adding that it’s been great to see their expenses on paper. He is also feeling more secure.

“It’s nice to know our expenses are roughly in line and nothing is too egregious in terms of our day-to-day.”

Take-aways: With the advice, Dave and Annie are now looking into where they should be putting their extra cash flow.

“I’m going to look into the pros and cons of extra money going to TFSA vs. RRSP vs. directly into paying our mortgage,” Dave said. “We have been putting all into our TFSA, but if my marginal tax rate is high it may make more sense to prioritize some of that extra money into my RRSP for the tax savings.”

It’s a hard pill to swallow, but the couple is realizing they may have to wait to buy their dream home.

“It’s tough to know what’s best since our goal has been a forever home, but maybe if we are a few years away regardless it may make sense to shift where our monthly savings are going,” Dave said.

In addition to getting organized with their money, Dave and Annie are now looking into setting up a will.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway is the satisfaction of knowing they’re mostly doing the right things to reach their goals.

“It’s nice to get affirmation that we are on the right track,” Dave said.

