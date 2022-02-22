"We did announce sanctions but the weight of the Canadian economy or Canadian government is not the same, so probably that's the reason why the reaction is not as much here," Cléroux added in an interview.

Higher prices could put additional pressure on already elevated inflation and bring more uncertainty to the economy.

However, Cléroux doesn't believe the conflict will prompt any different action by the Bank of Canada and Federal Reserve, each of which are expected to begin raising interest rates next month.

"We don't know how long the conflict is going to be, and these pressures will probably be more temporary, so I'm not sure if it's going to have an impact," he said, adding that he expects three rates hikes this year in Canada and four by the Federal Reserve.

Cléroux forecasts continued market volatility for the next few weeks until the geopolitical situation evolves and interest rate hikes are announced.

Eight of the 11 major sectors on the TSX were down, led by health care which fell 2.8 per cent as shares of Canopy Growth Corp. dropped 6.7 per cent.

It was followed by industrials, consumer discretionary and materials.

Materials lost nearly one per cent despite higher gold prices with Kinross Gold Corp. decreasing 5.1 per cent.

The April gold contract was up US$7.60 at US$1,907.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down nearly a penny at US$4.51 a pound.

Technology was pushed lower by a 4.4 per cent decrease for Hut 8 Mining Corp. and 4.3 per cent loss for Shopify Inc.

Energy, financials and real estate increased on the day.

Energy was helped by crude prices climbing as high as US$94.94 per barrel on Tuesday. Shares of Peyto Exploration and Development Corp were up 1.9 per cent while Baytex Energy Corp. was 1.7 per cent higher.

While disrupted energy supplies support higher prices, prolonged uncertainty could slow the world economy and demand for oil, said Cléroux.

The April crude oil contract was up US$1.70 at US$91.91 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 8.4 cents at US$4.46 per mmBTU.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.47 cents US compared with 78.53 cents US on Friday.

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press