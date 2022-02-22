S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, pulled lower by losses in the technology and industrial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell as Russia sent forces into Ukraine's eastern regions.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 73.27 points at 20,934.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 304.75 points at 33,774.43. The S&P 500 index was down 31.41 points at 4,317.46, while the Nasdaq composite was down 120.04 points at 13,428.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.52 cents US compared with 78.53 cents US on Friday.