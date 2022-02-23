TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading despite strength in the energy sector as tensions in Ukraine remained high after Russia sent soldiers into eastern regions of the country.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 43.80 points at 20,864.02.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 115.92 points at 33,480.69. The S&P 500 index was down 24.14 points at 4,280.62, while the Nasdaq composite was down 122.30 points at 13,259.22.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.52 cents US compared with 78.47 cents US on Tuesday.