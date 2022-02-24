TORONTO — Stock markets around the world plunged after Russia launched military action in Ukraine and prices for oil and gold jumped higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 303.83 points at 20,440.34 in early trading, while European stock markets also fell.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 783.34 points at 32,348.42. The S&P 500 index was down 87.83 points at 4,137.67, while the Nasdaq composite was down 281.03 points at 12,756.46.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.92 cents US compared with 78.63 cents US on Wednesday.