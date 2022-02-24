The April crude contract was up 71 cents at US$92.81 per barrel after briefly cresting the US$100 mark for the first time since 2014, and the April natural gas contract was up 4.8 cents at US$4.64 per mmBTU.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.93 cents US compared with 78.63 cents US on Wednesday.

Financials was the biggest laggard, losing 1.5 per cent as Canada's largest banks fell. CIBC shares decreased 3.4 per cent while Royal Bank was down 2.1 per cent despite announcing improved quarterly results.

The bank softness could come from worries that central banks may somewhat pause its plans to raise interest rates next month because of the potential economic impact of the war in eastern Europe, said Stelmach.

"The banks, lifecos would be better positioned I think in the event of rising rates, so if people are maybe taking a second thought about the pace of interest rate increases, that could be explaining why the banks are down both in Canada and the U.S. today."

The materials sector was also down despite higher gold prices.

The April gold contract was up US$15.90 at US$1,926.3 an ounce after going as high as $1,976.50, and the May copper contract was down 2.8 cents at US$4.46 a pound.

