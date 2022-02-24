Merit Beauty just launched its first lipstick

“Finally, a minimalist makeup brand for mortals,” was my first reaction upon encountering Merit Beauty a year ago. Designed to be used with a single hand (informed by founder Katherine Power’s predilection for an in-car makeup application), the products offered a fresh, your-face-but-better esthetic while still addressing the concerns of skin over 25.

It was a revelation. Positioning wise, it felt like a grown-up Glossier or the Mejuri of makeup, if you will: chic in a cool, understated way yet still affordable. The lineup featured just seven products — a complexion stick, blending brush, cream blush, highlighting balm, tinted lip oil, brow gel and mascara — and now, a month after celebrating its first birthday, Merit is (finally!) welcoming a brand new addition to the range: its first ever lipstick.

The highly anticipated Signature Lip is described as a “new approach to lipstick.” “It feels almost like a serum, it’s so sheer, but it’s also buildable,” explains Aila Morin, Merit’s senior vice-president of growth, brand and innovation. (Fun fact: Morin, a Canadian expat living in L.A., was formerly director of brand marketing and go-to-market for Mejuri.)

You’ve perhaps noticed that in the last two years, the lip category has largely been ruled by lipstick-balm hybrids. And while satisfyingly creamy and easy to wear, most present a major flaw, said Morin: “If you have any fine lines, they migrate.” That’s where Merit comes in, ensuring elder millennials and Gen X-ers can also participate in the latest makeup trends. “Gen Zs do love Merit — they’re just not the target customer,” said Morin.

I can vouch that Signature Lip stays put where you’ve applied it, never daring to slip past your lip line. It also fades evenly, so you don’t get that “just finished lunch” bare-lips-with-a ring-of-lipstick look.

Most importantly, the impressive wear doesn’t compromise comfort. “When I last worked in an office in 2019, the same time I last wore blazers and high-waisted pants, I would always put on a satin lipstick at 8:30 a.m. and, by 11 a.m., I’d have the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask out on my desk because my lips would be completely dried out,” said Morin. (At this point in the recording of the interview, I can be heard exclaiming an overeager “Oh my God, same!”)

To that effect, the formula is laced with squalane and sunflower seed oil to soak lips with moisture, without feeling thick or occlusive. Instead, it kind of feels like you’ve got nothing on, but it doesn’t look like you’ve got nothing on. Each shade can be worn as a sheer veil of colour (as seen at Proenza Schouler’s Fall/Winter 2022 show, where Signature Lip made its debut on the likes of Bella Hadid), but it can also be layered to reveal its full, stunning saturation.

Merit Beauty Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick, $34 each, meritbeauty.com SHOP HERE

Signature Lip currently comes in eight shades. “We always want to be inclusive, but not have so many colours that it’s overwhelming to select,” said Morin. Each colour is thus strategically blended to suit a wide range of skin tones. “Most beauty brands will put a bit of white pigment to give more opacity to products, but it also means that they don’t read well on darker skin tones,” she explained. “We don’t do that in any of our products, so your own lip colour will always show through a little bit, so that it’s true to you.”

In the nude category, you’ve got three options: 1990 for deeper skin tones, Slip for medium complexions and Baby for fairer skin tones (my personal favourite, a neutral beige-y brown with the faintest kiss of rose — it’s perfection). There are also three pinks: Millennial is the lightest, Fashion is a soft berry and L’Avenue is a bolder berry brown. Rounding out the offering are two reds, which proved the hardest to develop.