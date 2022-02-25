Twenty years ago, I caught canoe fever. Now, every year in March, the paddling dreams begin in earnest

It is a small price to pay for a brilliant window on the world. A sunset that takes back the sky. Glorious, life-affirming swims in icy cold lake water. A kingfisher soaring high to dive again and again for prey. The silent miraculous glide of the canoe over water that is a perfect mirage of the sky. The way the canoe crests the waves with an effortless grace.

Entertainment is reduced to the essence of life: the sun setting, the moon rising, simple talk by the campfire, the drop of a lure in the water, the peace of silence, the cacophony of birds.

Sightings become precious gifts. A juvenile bear scampering away on the hillside as we canoe down the middle of the lake. A beaver plonking into the water and submerging, then smacking his tail in defiance at our presence. A blue heron taking flight. All common enough, yet special having been seen.

I sleep under a thousand stars, a full moon, the blackest nights, a monsoon. I take what the day brings and make it mine, feeling at one with the elements.

There is a rhythm. We set up camp, we take it down, we push forward into a new day and do it all over again. Moving around winding channels that seem to go in circles, zigzagging across a marsh into narrow channels that peter out into nothingness, over beaver dams and mud flats, across whitecaps in the lakes, the repetitive motion of the paddle is a salve for the soul.

Coming home, I complain. The blackflies were horrible. I look like I have the chickenpox and can’t stop scratching in odd places. My body aches in unfamiliar ways, like a dream I’d forgotten, the pain of the portage sunk in for the duration. My back is sunburnt in a red triangle where I forgot to put sunscreen.

And yet, I feel unburdened, lighter, privileged. I’ve been to a special place, one few people ever get to see. My mind feels clearer, my body stronger.

I’ve seen the sun rise without a ripple on a lost lake. I’ve been nothing more than a small moving dot on a map, driving forward, giving myself to the journey, just because. I pushed through the hardship to the other side. Don’t be fooled by my complaints. I loved every bug-biting, muscle-burning, portage-damning minute.