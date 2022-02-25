REVIEW - 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

For comparison, the unit I drove in 2019 was a P300 AWD, which had the same engine and transmission, but produced more horsepower and torque: 296 and 295, respectively. So yes, it was more of a performance variant and, not surprisingly, it was significantly faster than the P250. Incidentally, the P300 is still available. For 2022, it’s the HST grade ($60,800 base MSRP).

At any rate, my Bronze Collection tester may not be built for speed, but it certainly carries a unique style. And a lot of bronze. For instance, this model comes with a standard Corinthian Bronze contrast roof, exterior bronze trim accents and Bronze Collection carpet floor mats.

Because this car is a press unit, it’s also kitted out with a lot of extras. I won’t list them all, but among the ones that stand out is the Technology Package ($1,000) which adds a 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument cluster and Head-up Display.

Other optional kit includes 21-inch gloss black wheels ($850) and Dynamic Handling Package ($1,650). The latter adds red brake calipers, adaptive dynamics, satin chrome gearshift paddles and configurable dynamics. The car’s Carpathian Grey exterior finish also carries an extra charge ($850).

When I booked the Evoque I didn’t know it was a Bronze Collection model. That realization didn’t come until I picked it up. I’m not normally the biggest fan of special editions (except for sports cars), as I think they often look a bit too gaudy and over-badged. When the entire car is covered in special this and special that, the point gets lost. Not here, though. JLR product planners have resisted the urge to go overboard, and while a bronze roof certainly stands out, other detailing aspects are more muted, which I think is the right call.

Carpathian Grey is a good contrast colour for bronze, and while the Evoque’s design is somewhat obscured by the darkness of the grey, there is a least some colour present to liven the car’s looks up a bit. What I said about the Evoque’s looks in 2019 still holds – it’s a handsome SUV. It looks a lot like other Land Rovers, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Same goes for the interior. The digital instrument cluster and twin centre console / dashboard touchscreens that govern map and climate functions and drive mode settings are simply gorgeous. I noticed some input lag, but it’s not egregious. Apple CarPlay worked magnificently during my test, and the climate / drive mode settings are easy to adjust. Presentation matters a lot for premium brands, a lesson JLR designers appear to have fully absorbed.

As for general comfort, the leathers, plastics and metallic surfaces in my tester all look and feel good to the touch. I found the seats to be quite comfortable, and while outward visibility, especially at the rear, isn’t great, finding a good driving position isn’t difficult. Rear seat and cargo areas are adequately spacious, even if the pinched-off greenhouse at the rear makes them feel smaller than they really are.

Speaking of driving, the Evoque Bronze Collection is quite a pleasing vehicle to scoot along in. As a P250, it’s not going to knock anyone’s socks off. Even in dynamic mode with the gear shifter pushed to the left for S, the 2.0-litre turbo doesn’t possess strong acceleration characteristics unless the throttle is really matted.

This really isn’t a problem, in my view, because fast getaways really aren’t the point for a P250 model. This Evoque is more about style, comfort, and technology, and it delivers in those regards. The Evoque may not be lightning off the line, or in passing maneuvers, but it offers enough thrust for everyday driving conditions, including in the snow, as I discovered during my week of driving.

Ride comfort was good generally, but some engine noise did penetrate the cabin under hard acceleration. The roads were partly snow-covered during my test, and that factor, combined with winter tires helped to soften the car’s ride somewhat. But it rides on a short wheelbase with 21-inch wheels, so the bumps were felt, especially on older roads that feature a lot of dips and cracks. The Evoque was no worse than other vehicles of similar size that I’ve tested on these surfaces, however.

Overall, my opinion of the Evoque hasn’t changed. I’ve long felt it strikes a good balance between style, comfort, technology, and price. Those wanting more performance can step up to the P300, and there are, of course, many competitors to consider. So, while the Evoque Bronze Collection doesn’t deliver sterling performance and, like all Evoques, is a bit small and can become expensive when options are added, its value proposition remains quite attractive.

The vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.